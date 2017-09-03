Black Stars alter travelling plans to face Congo; contingent to fly out on Monday

Ghana have altered their travelling plans and will leave Accra on Monday to Brazzaville to play Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier return leg.

The initial plan was to have team fly out on Sunday on a chartered flight to the Congolese capital.

But that has been changed primarily due to last Friday's 1-1 draw with the Red Devils which has decimated their qualification chances.

Ghana's contingent will arrive in Brazzavile on Monday and train ahead of the clash at the Stade de Kintele

The Black Stars are third in group E with two points from three matches while Uganda lead with seven point.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)