Black Stars arrive at Sevens stadium in Dubai ahead of friendly against Uzbek giants today in pre-AFCON friendly

The Black Stars have arrived at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai ahead of their friendly against Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor Tuesday afternoon.

The Black Stars will be playing the Asian side in the friendly in Dubai.

The four-time African champions will play the friendly in preparation for this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Coach Avram Grant's side will play the match against Bunyodkor at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Kick off time for the game is 5pm local time (1300GMT).

#Ghana players arrive at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai ahead of this today's friendly against @bunyodkorcom #CAN2017

The Black Stars have been camping in the UAE since last week Tuesday as they prepare for Africa's flagship tournament.

Ghana are likely to play another friendly before the team departs to Gabon for the tournament.

The Black Stars have been placed in Group D where they play Uganda, Egypt and Mali.

