Black Stars arrive in Kumasi for Congo qualifier; 11 players partake in recovery training

The Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi ahead of Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo.

Eleven (11) out of the invited 24 players turned up on the first day of training.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah supervised a recovery training which took place at the Golden Tulip Hotel premises.

The team trained on the hard tennis court to get them in shape ahead of the rigorous exercise on the pitch.

Captain Asamoah Gyan, his deputy Andre Ayew and brother Jordan are yet to report to camp.

Turkey-based Joseph Attamah will arrive tonight likewise US-based duo Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful.

