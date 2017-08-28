Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Black Stars arrive in Kumasi for Congo qualifier; 11 players partake in recovery training

Published on: 28 August 2017
Black Stars training in Kumasi

The Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi ahead of Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo.

Eleven (11) out of the invited 24 players turned up on the first day of training.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah supervised a recovery training which took place at the Golden Tulip Hotel premises.

The team trained on the hard tennis court to get them in shape ahead of the rigorous exercise on the pitch.

Captain Asamoah Gyan, his deputy Andre Ayew and brother Jordan are yet to report to camp.

Turkey-based Joseph Attamah will arrive tonight likewise US-based duo Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • Nii-Bi says:
    August 28, 2017 06:27 pm
    Is Frank Achampong among the squard
  • Nii-Bi says:
    August 28, 2017 06:27 pm
    Is Frank Achampong among the squard
  • john akpa says:
    August 28, 2017 07:11 pm
    There is a guy in the picture that looks like Acheampong. Enlarge the photo and you would find it's someone else.

