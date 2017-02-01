Black Stars assistant coach admits Cameroon will be tough in AFCON semis

Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is expecting stiff opposition from Cameroon on Thursday night in the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The ex-international wants his side to summon every tact and wit to tame the Indomitable Lions.

''Cameroon have shown that they are one of the tough sides in Afcon 2017 and we must be focused to face them tomorrow,'' Konadu said ahead of the game.

''Ghana is improving game after game and we expect that tomorrow that improvement will show.''

Cameroon beat hosts Ghana 1-0 back in 2008 in the semi-final but were eventually beaten by Egypt.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)