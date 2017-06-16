Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu impressed with quality of home-based players

Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has hailed the quality of players in the Ghana Premier League after his team recovered from a slump to defeat Inter Allies.

The victory against Inter Allies followed another impressive display that say them beat the Gambia 2-1 just last week.

“I think each and every time the team improves, they started at a slow pace because they were all from different team,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com

“But as you can see they have been able to adjust and they now know themselves well so you can see the understanding is there.

“Each and every time the performance improves which is a positive sign, there is still a lot of work to be done and we the Coaches will make sure to work on that.”

