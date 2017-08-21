Black Stars B captain Daniel Darkwah: Our best was not enough

Black Stars B captain Daniel Darkwah admits their efforts were not enough to secure qualification to the 2018 African Nations Championship.

The Local Black Stars suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium to exit 4-3 on aggregate.

This is the second successive time that the CHAN team have failed to reach the finals.

''First of all I will apologize to all Ghanaians for disappointing them.We tried our best but our best wasn’t enough. So on behalf of my teammates all will like to apologize for this disgrace,'' Darkwah said in a post match interview.

''All though we tried our best to qualify to the championship, unfortunately we lost the game and it brought a great mess in the entire team.''

