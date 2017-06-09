Black Stars 'B' coach Maxwell Konadu hints on squad augmentation

Deputy Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu has indicated that they will augment the Black Stars B attacking department to boost the team.

According to Konadu, who is in charge of the team in Kwesi Appiah's stead says the attacking machinery of the team is lacking hence there will be additions to get the maximum best out of them.

“We have a good team but our main problem is attacking and we are working on it to improve,” Konadu told footballmadeinghana.com

“We will call a number of attackers to beef up the team as we seek to qualify for the CHAN."

