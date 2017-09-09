Black Stars B kingpin Gideon Waja calls for maximum concentration ahead of Gambia clash

Black Stars B midfielder Gideon Waja has called on his teammates to encounter their opening game of the WAFU tournament against Gambia with full concentration.

Ghana will engage the Scorpions of Gambia in the opening game of the 2017 WAFU Cup at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.

According to Waja, the team must ensure that the tackle the match with full concentration as they aim to start the tournament on a winning note.

‘We’re well prepared because it is a knockout game so we are really focus and determined to win. Waja told SportsworldGhana.com

"We’re very focused on what we’ve got to do. By hook or by crook we have to perform, we have to work hard, we have to play well and we have to get the result."

"We’re playing at home and of course the main target is to win the tournament but we have to start that by winning on Saturday if God permits," Waja added.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)