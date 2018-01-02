Black Stars B nominated for 2017 SWAG national team of the year

The Black Stars B of Ghana have been nominated for the National Team of the Year category by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for their 2017 Awards Night set to take place very soon.

The Black Stars B despite a painful failure to qualify for this year’s CHAN competition to be held in Morocco doubled their performance to emerge the winners of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup trophy.

Maxwell Konadu’s side will compete with the national female hockey team the Black Stick and the armwrestling team the Golden Arms for the award.

Ghana started the competition on a slow note pipping Guinea in the opener of the tournament but grew in strength to demolish Nigeria 4-1 in the final game to list the trophy.

Three players who all played key roles in getting Ghana that glory – Amos Frimpong, Stephen Sarfo and Thomas Abbey have all been nominated for the 2017 SWAG Local Footballer of the Year category.

