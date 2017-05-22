Black Stars 'B' resume training with full house
All players reported on the first day of training following the Black Stars 'B' return from a three-day break.
Maxwell Konadu's boys are having their second week of training after they break camp for the weekend's FA Cup matches.
In all, 32 players reported - 28 outfield players and 4 goal keepers.
It was a recovery session for the side as most of the players played over the weekend in the FA Cup matches.
Those who played were taken through light exercises while those who did not play were taken through some few minutes of rigorous exercises.
The following are the players who made today's training.
Richard Ofori
Felix Annan
Joseph Addo
Razak Abalora
Samuel Sarfo
Musah Nuhu
Nicholas Opoku
Awal Mohammed
Abdul Bashiru
Moro Ibrahim
Stephen Sarfo
Thomas Abbey
Richard Arthur
Emmanuel Lomotey
Paul Fiatsi
Nicholas Gyan
Isaac Twum
Joseph Paintsil
Gideon Waja
Zakaria Mumuni
Richmond Lamptey
Majeed Ashmeru
Patrick Razak
Winful Cobbinah
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Daniel Darkwah
Fatawu Mohammed
Eric Owusu
Ismail Malik
Joseph Esso
Justice Blay
Derick Sasraku
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter