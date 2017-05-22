Black Stars 'B' resume training with full house

All players reported on the first day of training following the Black Stars 'B' return from a three-day break.

Maxwell Konadu's boys are having their second week of training after they break camp for the weekend's FA Cup matches.

In all, 32 players reported - 28 outfield players and 4 goal keepers.

It was a recovery session for the side as most of the players played over the weekend in the FA Cup matches.

Those who played were taken through light exercises while those who did not play were taken through some few minutes of rigorous exercises.

The following are the players who made today's training.

Richard Ofori

Felix Annan

Joseph Addo

Razak Abalora

Samuel Sarfo

Musah Nuhu

Nicholas Opoku

Awal Mohammed

Abdul Bashiru

Moro Ibrahim

Stephen Sarfo

Thomas Abbey

Richard Arthur

Emmanuel Lomotey

Paul Fiatsi

Nicholas Gyan

Isaac Twum

Joseph Paintsil

Gideon Waja

Zakaria Mumuni

Richmond Lamptey

Majeed Ashmeru

Patrick Razak

Winful Cobbinah

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Daniel Darkwah

Fatawu Mohammed

Eric Owusu

Ismail Malik

Joseph Esso

Justice Blay

Derick Sasraku

