Black Stars B striker Kwame Kizito completes move to Libyan side Ittihad Tripoli

Black Stars B striker Kwame Kizito has finally completed a move to Libyan side Ittihad Tripoli after refusing to renew his contract for Accra Hearts of Oak.

Kizito who bagged 2 goals at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations to help Ghana clinch the trophy signed a 3-year deal with the Libyans.

The fine attacker applied to be declared floating by the Ghana Football Association after ending his marriage with the Phobians at the end of last season.

Kizito who had scored 7 goals in the Ghana Premier League season guided the Phobians to finish 3rd on the league table and also led them to the finals of the 2017 FA Cup.

The intelligent attacker was reported to have landed a deal in Sweden with giants BK Hacken but the purported deal fell through after controversy erupted about the player.

Kizito was also linked to Egyptian side Smouha FC but the side ended signing former Berekum Chelsea forward Stephen Sarfo.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

