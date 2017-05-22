Black Stars B to play Benin in an international friendly on Thursday

Ghana's home-based stars will take on Benin in an international friendly on Thursday, the Ghana FA has announced.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is using the friendly as a dress rehearsal ahead of the qualifiers for the 2018 CHAN and the WAFU tournament to be hosted by the West Africans.

The team walloped lower division side Accra Lions 5-0 in a similar exercise last week.

The team resumes camping on Monday after late call-ups were handed to Thomas Abbey, Justice Blay and Musah Nuhu.