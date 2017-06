The home-based Black Stars will face the Gambia's senior national team in a high profile international friendly on Wednesday in Accra.

The friendly is suppose test the Scorpions for their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin in Cotonou this weekend.

Gambia are currently in Ghana for a training camp.

The home based Black Stars are also preparing for the WAFU Nations Cup in September and the 2018 CHAN qualifiers.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)