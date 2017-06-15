Black Stars B to play Inter Allies in warm up game today

The Black Stars B will today play Premier League side Inter Allies in a friendly as they continue preparation towards the CHAN qualifiers and the WAFU competition.

The match is scheduled for 3pm local time at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

This game forms part of coach Kwesi Appiah's plans of building a formidable home-based team while preparing for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers and WAFU tournament later this year.

Coach Appiah has handed a late call-up to Asokwa Deportivo striker Maxwell Oppong as they continue to augment the squad for the qualifier as well as the WAFU Cup .

He spotted the player during Black Stars warm up game with the second division side in Kumasi.

