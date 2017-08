The Black Stars B are expected to resume camping on Thursday August 31 as they prepare for the WAFU tournament.

The Black Stars B technical team is expected to name it's 18-man squad for the competition later this week.

Ghana will face Gambia in the preliminary round of the competition in the tournament opener on 9 September in Essipong.

The 2017 WAFU Nations Cup which will be staged in Cape Coast and Takoradi from 9-24 September.

