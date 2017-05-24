Black Stars B wrap up preparations ahead of Benin friendly tomorrow

Ghana's home-based Black Stars wrapped up preparations at their Prampram base on Wednesday afternoon ahead of an international friendly clash with the Local Squirrels of Benin.

Coach Kwasi Appiah and his two assistants were all available with goalkeepers trainer Richard Olele Kingston during the final training session of the side.

The team was not taken through top much rigorous exercises as they face their opponents in less than 24 hours but dwelled much on shooting, crossing and set pieces in their last exercise for the week.

The Black Stars B will take on Benin in the international friendly on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is using the friendly as a dress rehearsal ahead of the qualifiers for the 2018 CHAN and the WAFU tournament to be hosted by the West Africans.

The team walloped lower division side Accra Lions 5-0 in a similar exercise last week after which they broke camp for last weekend's FA Cup matches.

The team resumed camping on Monday after late call-ups were handed to Thomas Abbey, Justice Blay and Musah Nuhu.

Kwame Baah of Inter Allies and Stephen Kwaku of Tema Youth were also handed call ups on Tuesday.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)