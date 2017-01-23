Black Stars bonus structure slashed by 50%; players accept US$ 5,000 winning bonus

Ghana players at the Africa Cup of Nations have accepted government's package of US$ 5,000 as winning bonus for the Group stage, Sports Minister designate Isaac Asiamah has confirmed.

But each player will pocket US$ 15,000 as qualification bonus to the quarter-final even if they lose their final match against Egypt.

The Black Stars beat Uganda and Mali to amass six points and progressed to the last eight with one match to spare.

Victory in the knockout round will attract a US$ 5,000 winning bonus and a semi-final win will cost the country US$ 6,000 instead of the initial US$ 12,000.

Asiamah landed in Port Gentil on Monday on Monday and held a meeting with the playing body to annouce a bonus structure for the tournament.

Breakdown of Black Stars winning package:

** The Black Stars have agreed a 50% slash in their initial bonuses at every stage at the AFCON 2017.

**The Black Stars will get $15,000 as qualification bonus representing each match played at the group stages at the AFCON.

**The Black Stars will also get $5,000 at the quarter final stage instead of the initial $10,000. They will also get $6,000 at the semi-final rather than the initial $12,000.

**Bonus for the final is $7,500 for the Black Stars instead of the initial $15,000. They will get a special package if they win the ultimate.

