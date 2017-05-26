Black Stars call-up excites Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo

Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo says it is a privileged to be called up into the Black Stars.

The hard working guardsman has been rewarded for his outstanding start to the Ghana Premier League with a call-up into the Black Stars ahead of next month's Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia as well as well as two high-profile international friendly matches against USA and Mexico.

Sarfo is one of the seven local-based players to be handed a place in coach Kwesi Appiah's side ahead of the triple-header.

“It is a big privilege to me, I am very happy for this opportunity,” he told the media.

“If you are able to get a chance in the Black Stars team is an honour and I am happy for this.”

The defender was in action for the Black Stars “B’ team in an international friendly against Benin at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Sarfo scored six goals for the Dansoman-based in the first half of the Ghana Premier League.