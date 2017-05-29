Black Stars call-up won't make me complacent- Aduana defender Daniel Darkwah

Aduana Stars defender Daniel Darkwah has ruled out complacency over his debut national team invitation.

The left back has been named in a 30-man squad by coach Kwesi Appiah for an AFCON 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia.

"I am not going to be complacent over this but will keep my composure and keep training harder to improve my performance," Darkwah said.

"I will also pray that I can impress the coach to earn a place in the final list."

The Black Stars will also face Mexico and USA in two high profile friendlies next month.

