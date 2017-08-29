Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan commends Kumasi fans ahead of Congo clash

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has lauded the Kumasi fans ahead of Ghana's Friday 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo.

Ghana will bid to get their slim hopes of making it to Russia 2018 World Cup back on track as they welcome the Red Devils of Congo to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

The team launched its first full scale training on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Stadium after Monday's unobtrusive session, which saw only eleven out the twenty four invited players turn up.

Speaking to reporters after the team's training session, Gyan expressed his delight at seeing a fully packed Stadium and urged the fans to replicate the support on Friday when they host the Red Devils.

"We are grateful to the fans. They always support us anytime we come around for a match, " Gyantold reporters.

"Look at the number of people here, it's amazing considering that this is just a training exercise. It gives us huge motivation to always give our best. I commend them for that and I hope they can troop the stadium in their numbers on Friday to support us."

Black Stars will enplane to Brazzaville for the return leg on September 4.

