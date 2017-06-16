Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan fails to pick his favourite between Ronaldo and Messi

Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has given his insight on the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

According to Gyan, both Ronaldo and Messi are on a different level but could not pick his favourite amongst them, claiming that Ronaldo works hard while Messi is gifted.

"He [Ronaldo] works hard to get it, so that is the difference. Messi is a gift from God, he can just sit down for one month and play. And, for me, somebody like Ronaldo, he needs to be working every day because it has become part of him. And, for me, he works so hard to achieve and I think mentally he’s also strong. I haven’t been closer to him, but that is what I see," Ghana's all-time top scorer told Citi FM.

“He’s strong mentally because that time Messi was emerging as winner of Ballon d’Or for five consecutive times, people were like ‘he [Ronaldo] is done’ but now it’s Ronaldo all the way. He’s working so hard and he’s doing a consistent job.”

The Portuguese super star is the bookie's overwhelming favourite to clinch the Ballon d'Or after helping Real Madrid win the Spanish Liga Santander and the UEFA Champions League crown.

