Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan hopeful Ghana will return to the World Cup soon

Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan is confident Ghana will make a quick return to the FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify for the latest edition in Russia.

The forward who is on holidays in Ghana after a long season in Europe with Kayserispor says lessons have been learnt from failing to qualify for Russia 2018, but wished the other African countries well at the Mundial.

“We went to the World Cup between 2006 and 2014 and so, it seems we are used to going to the tournament. But we did not make it there this time and everyone is gutted at that.

“But we are looking to the future because we have quality, young players coming through who also want to participate in the World Cup.

“We did not participate but life goes on. We have to stay focused and wish the African teams in Russia well and then see what happens in the future.”, Asamoah Gyan told BBC.

The leading African scorer at the World Cup Asamoah Gyan, was part of the Black Stars team at each of Ghana's appearance at the World Cup.

Gyan scored Ghana's first ever goal at the World Cup when he half volleyed a pass from Stephen Appiah in the game against Czech Republic at the World Cup in Germany 2006. His last goal came against Portugal in Brazil.

The Black Stars failed to qualify at the expense of Egypt.