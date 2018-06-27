Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan Hopes Ghana Will Soon Play FIFA World Cup

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, is hopeful that Ghana will soon play the FIFA world cup. He is quite disappointed that Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 football world cup, but he is very confident that the country will again be a part of this tournament in the future editions.

With Nigeria already getting into the World Cup this year, Ghana wants to make it happen as early as the next World Cup.

From the year 2006 to 2014, Ghana was a part of all three football world cups but this time, it finished third in the qualifying group, falling just behind Egypt and Uganda. A very near miss led Ghana out of the FIFA world cup 2018.

When BBC interviewed Gyan, he stated that the new team of Black Stars is capable to take the country back into the tournament sooner. He also stated that they have quality, the young players on their team want to play the football world cup.

An insight into the life of AsamoahGyan

AsamoahGyan, born on 22nd November 1985 is a professional footballer from Ghana and plays for Kayserispor as a striker. He is also the captain of Ghana National Football Team.

His career begun in the year 2003 when he played in Ghanaian Premier League and scored 10 goals in 16 matches. He played for the club Liberty Professionals. In 2008, he was a member of club Rennes and in the year 2010, he was a part of club Sunderland.

Gyan has scored 51 goals and is Ghana National Team’s highest goal scorer of all time. In the football world cups of 2006, 2010 and 2014, the Ghana National Football Team was represented by him. In the world cup history, he holds the record of being the highest African goal scorer, netting the ball 6 times.

Beside world cups, Ghana Football Team is represented by Gyan in the Summer Olympics of 2004 and in 7 Africa Cup of Nations. The Ghana team under his captaincy came third in 2008 and was runner-up in 2010 and 2015.

Past few years have not been very good for him, fitness-wise. Some critics say that he is over, and he replied to them he is not yet done. Only the circumstances are against him. He knows that he won’t always be playing for Black Stars and appeals to encourage young players who are hungry to win.

It is not easy to replace someone who has done so much for the country. He reached here because of people and has successfully set some standards for himself and Ghana. He has done some good things for himself and for the country. The young players are joining the team and can follow his path, learn something from him, and achieve greater heights.

