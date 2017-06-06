Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan- I’m fit and ready to face Ethiopia

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has reaffirmed his readiness to face the Walis of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 31-year-old poacher's career has been hampered with persistent injuries in recent times.

Nevertheless, the on-loan Ahli striker, who scored six goals in nine starts for the Emirati giants is raring to feature in the upcoming crunch encounter after declaring himself fit and sound.

“I had to just pass by and make some recovery training to get my muscles back and start training with the team. After a long flight I just have to do the training," Gyan said in an interview with the Graphic Sports.

"Everything is fine now, as I always say I need to be on the field to just do what I do best."

"The last six games were very good, I saw my fitness coming back. So, it's a good thing for me and for the nation to come back and bang in the goals."

Gyan trained away from the 12 foreign-based players who were present at the training session following the release of seven home-based players to their Ghana Premier League clubs.

Gyan and his Black Stars teammates are expected to leave for Kumasi today to continue with preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on June 11 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

