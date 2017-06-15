Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan reveals the best players he's played with

Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has labeled Michael Essien as the most complete player he has shared the dressing room with.

Gyan, who made his debut for the Ghana's senior national team in 2003 against Somalia, has lined up with so many players in his 14-year period with the Black Stars but holds that Michael Essien stands tall among the rest.

In an interview with Citi FM, the 31-year-old forward was in no doubt when naming the former Chelsea ace as the best player he's played with.

"I will say Michael Essien. At the time, he was the best midfielder in the world. Ghanaians forget very quickly, but yeah he is the best player i ever played with. That guy is a strong player and he commanded the midfield very well."

Gyan recently scored his 50th goal for Ghana in the 5-0 demolishing of the Walias of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

