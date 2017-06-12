Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan plays down rift between him and Ayew after customized armband uproar

Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has play down the uproar about his wearing of a customized armband during Ghana's 5-0 victory over the Walias of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Controversy erupted during the game when the stadium cameras captured Asamoah Gyan with a customized armband, which had his portrait on it and also his failure to hand over the captain's armband to Andre Ayew after he was substituted in the second half to the dismay of the Ghanaian populace.

However, the 31-year-old played down talks of a rift between himself and Andre Ayew during an interview with Joy FM.

"That is what I heard which is quite strange that people are making comments about this armband thing after a huge win."

"Honestly i don't know what people want again, Zanetti of Inter Milan had his picture on his arm band, Icardi of Inter Milan and Sergio Ramos as well so why is it that anything Asamoah Gyan does becomes an issue."

"At the end of the day we have won and we should be happy with that."

Gyan's goal in the game took him to 50 in the colours of the national team.

