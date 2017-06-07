Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan predicts Ethiopia downfall

Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has fired a warning shot to the Walias of Ethiopia ahead of Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier showdown in Kumasi.

Speaking to media after the team's session, the 31-year-old poacher expressed optimism that the East Africans will not escape their wrath when the two sides lock horns at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“Winning this game will boost our confidence for the remaining qualifying games. We have to go all out,” Gyan emphasized.

“I think moving the game to Kumasi is a good idea because it has been since we played there and we will do everything possible to put the smiles back in the faces of the fans,”

Ghana’s last encounter with Ethiopia was during the 2014 CHAN tournament in South Africa in which the Black Stars won by one goal to nothing.

