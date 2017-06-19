Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan puts smile on young physically challenged boy
A. Gyan
A young physically challenged boy has finally had the opportunity of meeting his dream icon, the captain of the black stars, Asamoah Gyan.
It has always been his dream to have an encounter with the Black Stars Skipper before departing from the earth.
Attah Ebenezer who used to move about while rolling on the floor was given a facelift in life a year ago when Nectar of Hope for Children Foundation gave him a wheel chair to help him move about freely when they embarked on a community survey project at Bekwai Feyiase in which they helped to provide basic educational needs of children in the area. After giving Attah Ebenezer the wheel chair and enrolling him into school at Feyiase SDA Basic School, his next request was to meet the Skipper of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars.
His dream came into reality when the team of Nectar of Hope arranged a meeting between Asamoah Gyan and the young boy on Monday 12th June, 2017 at the Golden Tulip, Kumasi.
According to Attah, his biggest wish in life was to meet Asamoah Gyan and interact with him. He says he felt rejected by some people because of his condition and most of the children were scared of him because of how he used to roll on the ground.
Head coach of the Black Stars, James Kwasi Appiah also interacted with Attah takyi Ebenezer.
He felt very excited when he saw Asamoah Gyan and his team approaching him. After finally interacting with him, he felt very accomplished in life. His dream is to become a sports analyst.
The leader of the Nectar of Hope for Children foundation, Ibrahim Abdul-Rahman in an interview with focus news expressed the team’s excitement for helping the young Attah to meet his dream icon. He thanked Asamoah Gyan and his management for responding to their call. He further added that the team will continue to help other children who are in similar situations and will also help improve upon their lives through their community reach out project.
Credit: Focusfmonline.com