Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan puts smile on young physically challenged boy

It has always been his dream to have an encounter with the Black Stars Skipper before departing from the earth.

Attah Ebenezer who used to move about while rolling on the floor was given a facelift in life a year ago when Nectar of Hope for Children Foundation gave him a wheel chair to help him move about freely when they embarked on a community survey project at Bekwai Feyiase in which they helped to provide basic educational needs of children in the area. After giving Attah Ebenezer the wheel chair and enrolling him into school at Feyiase SDA Basic School, his next request was to meet the Skipper of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

His dream came into reality when the team of Nectar of Hope arranged a meeting between Asamoah Gyan and the young boy on Monday 12th June, 2017 at the Golden Tulip, Kumasi.

According to Attah, his biggest wish in life was to meet Asamoah Gyan and interact with him. He says he felt rejected by some people because of his condition and most of the children were scared of him because of how he used to roll on the ground.

Attah Takyi Ebenezer used to listen to commentary and sports news with his small radio and got interested in matters about Asamoah Gyan. Attah’s hometown, Bekwai Feyiase is a village with no electricity. He made a request to Nectar of Hope for Children Foundation that his biggest wish in life was to see Asamoah Gyan. The team then made several attempts to help hims see his all time icon. Attah had not been in school before until he was enrolled into school (class one) last year.