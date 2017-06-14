Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan set to be named major shareholder of Phar Rangers

Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan is set to be announced as one of the major shareholders of second division side Phar Rangers, according to media reports.

The 31-year-old is reported to have been locked in negotiations with the President of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah and other bigwigs of the club over his role as a major shareholder.

The Shanghai SIPG poacher has expressed interest in making a huge investment in the Division One club in their ambitious bid to become a model club in Ghana.

A large chunk of Gyan’s investment is expected to be used to complete key infrastructural projects of the club including their home stadium in Mampong.

Phar Rangers have adopted Dreams FC’s grounds, The Theatre of Dreams in Dawu for their officials matches since they won promotion to play in Zone III of the national second tier league.

The completion of their ultra-modern office complex is also one of the club’s priority projects.

Several management members of Asamoah Gyan’s chain of companies have been drafted into high-level positions in Phar Rangers.

Samuel Anim Addo who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Asamoah Gyan foundation has been appointed Vice President of the club with his legal counsel Kissi Agyabeng also being made a board member.

The club have augment the squad with players such as former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Nii Baah and former Hearts of Oak defender Karim Alhassan.

