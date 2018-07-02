Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan wants a better campaign next season at Kayserispor

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan says next season will be an important one for his career at Kayserispor following a disappointing first season in Turkey.

The former Sunderland forward returned to Europe after spending five years in Asia, with Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG and Al Ahli but was unsuccessful in his first season at Kayserispor.

Gyan, troubled by injuries and poor form failed to hit his strides in Turkey scoring just a goal in 9 appearances for Kayserispor last season, when they finished 9th.

However, the prolific forward has promised to stay fully fit and asserts that the upcoming campaign will be 'important" for his career.

“This season will be one of the important seasons [in my career],”he said.

“I didn’t have a good season last term so it is important for me to be ready for this coming season.

“I have to be physically ready and all so this will be an important season.”

The Black Stars captain has been joined by compatriot Bernard Mensah at Kayserispor after the Athletico Madrid midfielder excelled on loan at Kasimpasa last season.

Gyan signed a three year deal with Kayseripor when he joined from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.