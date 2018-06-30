Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan warns Ghanaian politicians to ward off football

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has warned Ghanaian politicians to stay off the sport, insisting 'football and politics cannot work'.

The iconic Black Stars leader has waded into the growing controversy amid government attempts to dissolve the Ghana FA.

The move according to the ruling New Patriotic Party is engineered towards sanitizing the system after an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed widespread corruption in the game.

There appears to be a dead end with football grind to a halt in the powerful West African nation.

The country's government is bent of dissolving the FA and has halted several attempts by some members of the association to travel to Zurich to hold crisis meeting with FIFA.

Several industry players are feeling the heat amid the financial pressures that have bedeviled local clubs in the wake of the current stance of government.

But Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time leading top scorer, has warned politicians to ward off from the sport.

“I have said it and I will say it again; football and politics cannot work,” he said.

“This is all I can say for now but for sure football and politics is a no.”

Football clubs in Ghana are up in arms with government over attempts to dissolve the federation as pressure begins to mount on the ruling party to paddle backwards on the move amid a looming FIFA ban.

The ruling New Patriotic Party appears to riding on a populist tune to disband the game after an investigative piece by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed perceived widespread corruption in the game in the West African nation.

