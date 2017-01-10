Black Stars coach Avram Grant draws positives from Bunyodkor friendly triumph

Ghana head coach Avram Grant reckons the positives of his side's 2-0 win over Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor in a pre-tournament friendly on Tuesday.

The West African giants claimed the victory thanks to second half strikes from skipper Asamoah Gyan and Anderlecht wing-back Frank Acheampong.

The pair were second half substitutes meaning the former West Ham United and Chelsea manager's worked out the win.

"It is always good to win. But obviously we do want to take some lessons from this game because we tried some things that are a bit new. Its good to see how the players implemented those things here," he told Sports360 in a post match interview.

Leading scorer Gyan insisted the win has fired the confidence of the side.

The four-time title winners have been grouped with record-winners Egypt, old foes Uganda and the Eagles of Mali.

