Black Stars coach Avram Grant hails his players in Al Ain camping

Ghana coach Avram Grant is delighted with his players show of competitive spirit in their pre-AFCON tournament camping in Al Ain.

The 23-man squad named by the former Chelsea manager have been preparing gingerly for the tournament while duo Raphael Dwamena and Joseph Attamah have trained alongside the squad.

Ghana have presented 16 players who played at the last AFCON while 7 new players have been ushered in.

The Israeli coach has hailed his side for their composure and attitude.

"I think the players have shown that they deserve the respect of others. And, football is a game you to show it again and again because you are as good as your last game," he told 3Sports' Michael Oti Adjei in an exclusive video interview.

Ghana have not won the AFCON title since 1982 and are keen to ending the 35-year wait especially after losing at the final to the Ivory Coast in the 2015 edition.

