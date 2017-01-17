Black Stars coach Avram Grant to make changes for Uganda AFCON opener

Ghana coach Avram Grant is likely to make changes to his starting line up against Uganda on Tuesday in their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Chelsea manager could shuffle the pack in defence as he must a choice between John Boye and Daniel Amartey.

He is also likely to make changes in midfield with Ebenezer Ofori and Thomas Partey are pushing to start.

But his attack will remain the same with Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew.

