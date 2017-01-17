Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Black Stars coach Avram Grant to make changes for Uganda AFCON opener

Published on: 17 January 2017
Ghana team

Ghana coach Avram Grant is likely to make changes to his starting line up against Uganda on Tuesday in their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Chelsea manager could shuffle the pack in defence as he must a choice between John Boye and Daniel Amartey.

He is also likely to make changes in midfield with Ebenezer Ofori and Thomas Partey are pushing to start.

But his attack will remain the same with Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew.

Comments

  • Sedem says:
    January 17, 2017 12:39 pm
    Please check your grammar and do well to edit( read through) the article before publishing it
  • johnakpa says:
    January 17, 2017 12:39 pm
    After the afcon we must move on to a coach with good experience in African football. Tanko hasn't got enough experience to be head coach of Ghana. Renard, Abdul Razak etc. are the sort of people I have in mind.
  • Amidu Alhassan says:
    January 17, 2017 12:51 pm
    Team Jonathan Mensah for defence...onaaa Jona po
  • wilson says:
    January 17, 2017 12:52 pm
    He is also likely to make changes in midfield with Ebenezer Ofori and Thomas Partey are pushing to start. I am on my knees that this should happened. Ebenezer Ofori & Thomas Partey on the pitch @ the sometime.
  • Markus says:
    January 17, 2017 12:58 pm
    Play Ofori ffs
  • anokwale says:
    January 17, 2017 01:01 pm
    I am unclear. Is he going to bench Wakaso and put Partey and Ofori in the middle or team up Wakaso with one of them?

