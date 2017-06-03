Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah misses working in Sudan

Published on: 03 June 2017

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has indicated how he misses working in the Sudanese Premier League.

Appiah, 54, spent three exciting years working in the Sudanese elite division for Al Khartoum Wataani before being appointed as the coach of the Black Stars last month after the departure of Israeli coach Avram Grant.

During an interview with Accra-based TV station GHone, Appiah revealed how he misses working in the North African country.

“I miss Sudan so much. They are lovely people. They appreciated everything I did for them and respected me."

“They are very welcoming and friendly, it was a nice experience and o enjoyed working in the country."

Comments

Comments
  • Col. Q says:
    June 03, 2017 02:21 pm
    Coach Appiah has fallen back into his "oldself" again! Lack of self confidence! There in Sudan, they swallowed anything he told them to do; here in Ghana, he is once more confronted with the critical eyes and control of the players and also his critics.His statement should have been, " I'm really happy to be back again, it's great and an honour to be back coaching the Black Stars again" ! His statement “I miss Sudan so much. They are lovely people. They appreciated everything I did for them and respected me." “They are very welcoming and friendly, it was a nice experience and o enjoyed working in the country." It is like telling Ghanaians , " I regret leaving the Sudan job" ! The man has not properly started doing his job in Ghana, but has already started regretting his decision to come back to his former post!!! BLACK STARS HAVE A PROBLEM!

