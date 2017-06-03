Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah misses working in Sudan

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has indicated how he misses working in the Sudanese Premier League.

Appiah, 54, spent three exciting years working in the Sudanese elite division for Al Khartoum Wataani before being appointed as the coach of the Black Stars last month after the departure of Israeli coach Avram Grant.

During an interview with Accra-based TV station GHone, Appiah revealed how he misses working in the North African country.

“I miss Sudan so much. They are lovely people. They appreciated everything I did for them and respected me."

“They are very welcoming and friendly, it was a nice experience and o enjoyed working in the country."