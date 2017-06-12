Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah opens up on the reported rift between Gyan and Ayew

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has played down reports of a rift between Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew after the former failed to hand over the armband to the latter in the 5-0 drubbing of Ethiopia on Sunday. Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan was spotted with a customized armband in their 5-0 win over the Walias of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Following Gyan's substitution in the second half, his deputy Andre Ayew went to bench for a new armband after Gyan had walked off the pitch without handing over the captain's armband, which fueled a perceived rift between the duo over who leads the team.

Nevertheless, former Al Khartoum trainer says there is nothing wrong with the duo during his post-match interview. "There is so much unity between Asamoah [Gyan] and Dede [Ayew] when I was the head coach years back." ”What happened that captain armband had been customized with Gyan’s picture on it so we are all aware of it. In case he’s being changed, we cannot give it Dede,”

