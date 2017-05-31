Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah reveals his admiration for Paa Kwesi Fabin’s U-17 team

Black Stars Head Coach Kwesi Appiah has praised the U-17 national team the Black Starlets for their showing at the just ended Under 17 African Championships.

The Starlets who produced some mind-blowing performances throughout the tournament, finished second at the competition losing 1-0 in the final against Mali.

The team finished with the best defensive record at the tournament conceding just one goal all tournament.

Kwesi Appiah says he was very impressed with the team’s display at the tournament and commended the Starlets management and technical team for their good work.

“The fact that they reached the final is a clear reflection of the level that they played. The individual performances and the team performance as a whole was very good, and the coaching staff did a very good job,” he said.

The Starlets made a final for the first time in 12 years after making their return to the tournament after their suspension.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)