Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah scouts on Bechem United-Guan United MTN FA Cup clash

Published on: 22 May 2017
Kwesi Appiah at the Bechem United-Guan United FA Cup match.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah was at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Sunday to watch Bechem United beat Guan United 1-0 in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 match. 

Appiah is casting his net wide in selecting players for the home based national team.

His assistant Maxwell Konadu was in Kasoa to watch Unistar Academy's 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to WAFA in the same competition.

Last week, we worked with 30 players at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence in Prampram.

 

