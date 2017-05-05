Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah warns local players against hasty foreign move

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has implored local players to adequately develop their talents in the country before seeking greener pastures.

Ghana football has been faced with mass player exodus challenge over the years as players who glitters in the league for just one or two seasons hastily move abroad in search of greener pastures.

This trend has been ascribed to low salary levels and the lack of opportunities given to them in the Black Stars following the over reliance of foreign based players.

Nevertheless, Appiah, who himself was tempted to take that route during his playing days with Asante Kotoko urged local players to forgo money grabbing attitude and make good career choices.

Speaking to Starr Sports, the former Asante Kotoko captain stated that, “Those days we never used to travel.”

“I remember in 1983 there was a team in Italy called Torino they came and wanted to take me to Italy and I said Italy for what I am happy here playing my team Kotoko and you want me to go to Italy.”

“I was not even thinking about money because those days you feel proud wearing the Kotoko and the Black Stars jerseys and when you step out people will be calling you and you are happy so the idea of going outside was not something that people were looking at,” he added.

