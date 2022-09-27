Black Stars coach Otto Addo hails new striker Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams has impressed Black Stars coach Otto Addo, who described the new striker as "very, very good."

After making one appearance for Spain, the Athletic Club forward decided to represent Ghana earlier this year.

The 28-year-old made his Black Stars debut last Friday, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 loss to five-time champions Brazil in Le Havre.

"He has been very, very good, he integrated very well, and he gets along with a lot of players," said Addo.

"From what I see, also in the game, he adapted very well. I saw a lot of things which I want to see and I am happy for him to be here and we are very, very happy to have him in our team."

Williams is expected to start against Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain, on Tuesday evening.

The game will begin at 6 p.m. local time.