Black Stars coach Otto Addo open to using Mohammed Kudus as false nine

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says Mohammed Kudus playing as a false nine for the national team is an option.

Kudus could be used as a forward, according to the Black Stars coach, but it would "depend on the games."

The 22-year-old has seven goals this season, including six in his last five games, including two in the first two games of the Champions League.

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has pushed Kudus, whose notable position is midfield, forward this season, and the decision has so far paid off.

Ghanaians believe Kudus can thrive in a similar role for the Black Stars, prompting suggestions for the technical team to try him, and Addo is open to the idea.

"He [Kudus] has more possibilities to play in several positions. We had this idea before. I also see him as a false nine but we also have very very good strikers. It depends on the games. He could be an option," Addo said.

Ghana will take on Brazil in their first international friendly on September 23rd in France before travelling to Spain to play Nicaragua on September 27th.

The Black Stars have qualified for the World Cup and see these friendlies as the perfect preparatory games to sharpen their methods and strengthen their chemistry ahead of tough group games against countries like Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.