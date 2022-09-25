Black Stars coach Otto Addo reveals midfielder Salis Abdul Samed snubbed call-up in May

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has revealed Salis Abdul Samed snubbed a call-up in May as he explained the RC Lens midfielder's exclusion from the current squad.

Samed has been a consistent performer for Lens this season, putting up impressive displays since joining from fellow Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot, and has received high praise from the French media.

He is not, however, included in the Black Stars squad for this month's pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The decision has been criticized, but Addo has provided an explanation, stating that Samed declined a call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the Kirin Cup earlier this year.

"Salis Abdul Samed, he played at Clermont Foot with Alidu Seidu, I called the two in May, and we still have a list with players on stand-by to be prepared in the event that players are injured,” coach Addo said as quoted by Africa Football News.

"Alidu Seidu told me that there was no problem with him not being on the reserve list and being ready just in case.

"But Salis Abdul Samed told me he didn’t want to be on the reserve list. Then we had a lot of injuries in June, so I invited Alidu Seidu but Abdul Samed didn’t want to be a reservist so he wasn’t on the list, I couldn’t invite him.

"So, he is the one who excludes himself from the list?” Yes, that’s it," he added.