Black Stars coach Otto Addo satisfied with performance in win over Nicaragua

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has expressed satisfaction with his team's performance in the international friendly win over Nicaragua.

However, Addo has admitted that they should have won convincingly rather than 1-0 in Lorca, Spain.

Addo made several changes to the team that had been humiliated by Brazil, starting Inaki Williams, Osman Bukari, and Fatawu Issahaku up front, and it was the Sporting Lisbon winger who scored in the 35th minute for Ghana.

In the second half, Ghana dominated possession and created numerous chances, but they were all wasted.

"I'm satisfied with today's performance but you can criticise not scoring more goals. I will score it 7/10 but surely we should score more," Addo said after the game.

Black Stars will play another friendly against Switzerland on November 17 before beginning their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal.

They will then play South Korea and Uruguay to complete the group stage.