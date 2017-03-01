Black Stars coach should be Ghanaian, says former Birmingham City goalkeeper Richard Kingson

Veteran goalkeeper Richard Kingson is convinced that the Black Stars coaching job should go to a Ghanaian.

The search for Avram Grant's replacement has intensified with over 70 coaches reported to have slapped in their CV's for consideration.

The Ghana FA has set-up a six-man committee tasked with finding the new man to take charge of the West African nation.

The search team for a new Black Stars coach has been directed to combine the headhunting and applications methods.

But former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Richard Kingson is convinced that Ghana should appoint a home grown coach, with the job currently resting with assistant coach Maxwell Konadu, who has taken the position on a temporary basis.

“I think it is about time we appoint a local coach,” Kingson told Asempa FM.

“When we appoint a local, we should give him a free role, so when he fails to deliver, then we [can] sack him.

“We have good local coaches in the country. We have the likes of Kwesi Appiah, Sellas Tetteh, C. K Akonnor, Yaw Preko and we have Stephen Appiah, who, I think, can join the team and advise the players.

“We should use the same coaches in the various national teams, so they can help develop the players because those players are the future players of the Black Stars.

“If we concentrate only on the Black Stars, the future will not be good for the country, so appointing a local coach will be the best thing.”

Former African Footballer of the Year and Kotoko legend Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak is the only local coach who has thrown his hat into the mix.

