Black Stars dance moves against Uganda is a tribute to hit single Confession, says rapper Kofi Kinaata

According to rapper Kofi Kinaata the Back Stars dance moves after their goal against Uganda is a tribute to his hit single Confession.

The team celebrated Andre Ayew's penalty goal, which secured three points in their opening group D game against Uganda, doing the ''confession dance''.

Confession is by far popular song in the country. The song ‘Confession‘ tells us a lot about the choices we make in our life in regards to lifestyle.

Kofi Kinaata talked about a young man who wants to enjoy life to the fullest, but overlooking some of the risks involved.

He spoke about getting drunk every now and then and driving home with unaccepted speed. The causes includes peer pressure, fantasy and unwanted desires. At the end of it all, this song advised us to stay safe in whatever we do.

