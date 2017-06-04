Black Stars debutant Isaac Sackey set to join camp on Monday

Tough tackling Alanyaspor midfielder Isaac Sackey will likely join the Black Stars team on Monday when he plays in a league today.

The midfielder is one of the first new faces that have been given an opportunity to come and stake a claim in the team by new head coach Kwesi Appiah.

Sackey played a pivotal role as Alanyaspor finished 12th on the league table and he will be hoping bring his super league form into the Black Stars.

Ghana will take on Ethiopia next weekend before taking on the United States and Mexico in international friendly games.

