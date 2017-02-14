Black Stars defender Andy Yiadom provides assist to help Barnsley beat Albert Adomah's Aston Villa

Ghana international defender Andy Kyere Yiadom played an influential role for Barnsley as he set up a goal to help them defeat Aston Villa 3-1 at the Villa Park in the English Championship on Tuesday night.

Albert Adomah also assisted the consolation goal for Villa who suffered their 3rd loss before their home fans.

Yiadom, 25, marshaled the lines for the Tykes and remained prominent on the night in the crucial victory.

The 2017 Ghana AFCON defender weighed in a sample of his trademark fabulous cross from the right and Welsh man Tom Bradshaw connected home to increase the lead in the 43rd minute.

However celebrations were cut short when Ghana winger Albert Adomah turned the architect for Ivorian Jonathan Kodjia to halve the deficit for the hosts.

Before that, the former Middlesbrough man was narrowly denied when Barnsley keeper Davies tipped his goal-bound drive just over the bar.

But the determined Barnsley side restored their lead as Bradshaw scored his second goal of the night.

