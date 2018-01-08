Black Stars defender Kassim Nuhu sees Sammy Kufour’s comment as a challenge to win 2019 AFCON

Former Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour claims the Black Stars will not be able to win the 2019 AFCON as has been the major task handed the Kwasi Appiah, urging the team to eye 2021 instead.

But Ghana and Young Boys defender Kassim Nuhu says Kuffour’s comment is an indirect way of challenging the team to bring home the trophy for the first time in 37 years.

Kasim believes that Sammy Kuffour is only charging the team to ensure they win the long awaited trophy rather than discouraging them from making an impact at the tournament.

“It’s really difficult to comment on Kuffour’s position because he’s seen it all but I think he is indirectly pushing us to go and win the AFCON,” Kassim told GHANAsoccernet.com

“He is only challenging us and I think the playing body and the technical team must take him serious work hard to prove him wrong.”

He added that he foresees Kuffour being happy seeing Ghana with the trophy hence pushing them to prove him wrong.

“I know Kuffour himself will be happy to see us charged by his words and being proved wrong.

“Kwasi Appiah is building a team with a lot of young players and I believe we can win it by approaching every game as a final match.

“For me I see Kuffour’s comment as a motivation in a critical manner because a legend like Kuffour does not just make comments for nothing. He wants to push us and we will fight for it,” he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

