Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila calls for support ahead of Ethiopia clash

Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila has called on Ghanaians to back them ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia on Sunday.

The Al Qadsia guardsman earned a call-up into the side after three years absence following his impressive loan spell in the Qatari top flight league with Al Gharafa in the season gone by.

“We wants every Ghanaian to come to the stadium in their numbers and support us, their support is very important to us,” he said after the team arrived in Kumasi.

“Without them we can’t play, they should keep praying for us and we will not disappoint.”