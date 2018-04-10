Black Stars deputy coach Ibrahim Tanko debunks link to Hearts of Oak coaching job

Deputy coach of the Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko has denied reports that Hearts of Oak have made contact with him regarding a potential move to the Ghana Premier League giants.

Report went rife in the wake of the Phobians 3-0 thumping against Berekum Chelsea in Week 5 of the Ghana Premier League last Sunday that the hierarchy of the club made contact Ibrahim Tanko to become their substantive coach.

However, Tanko has debunked that he has been contacted by anyone claiming to be from the camp of the Rainbow Club.

"It's not true Hearts management have contacted me, I have heard such rumuors but it’s not true," Tanko told Oyerepa FM.

"Saanie Daara even sent me the stories making rounds in the social media. I am working for the national team and for now, I'm okay with it."

The Phobians head coaching job became vacant following the sacking of Scottish trainer Frank Nuttall just weeks before the commencement of the league campaign.

The position has been temporary occupied by his then assistant, Henry Wellington, however, results are not forthcoming as the management envisaged hence are scouring the market for a substantive trainer.

Hearts of Oak will aim to improve their position on the standings when they welcome Wa All Stars to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Week 6 on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

By: Reuben Obodai

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)